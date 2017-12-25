Thieves broke into a home on Christmas Eve and stole £2,000 worth of presents.

The incident took place at a property in Walton Street, Jericho, Oxford, between 1.30am and 7am on Sunday.

Offenders gained access to the property and found a stash of wrapped Christmas presents in an unoccupied bedroom.

They took a selection of children’s toys, games, food, clothes, bathroom products and other gifts before leaving.

There is no description of the offenders available at this time, but they would have been carrying five large bin bags around the area following the burglary.

Investigating officer PC Rebecca Nightingale, of Oxford Investigation team, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at this time. Offenders would have been carrying five large bags of items around the area at an unusual time of day.

“Christmas presents were opened and wrapping paper dropped in the street following the burglary.

“If you have any details which you think could help this investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”