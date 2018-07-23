Police are continuing to appeal for information after a three-year-old boy suffered serious burns in a deliberate acid attack.

The toddler was in a pushchair with his family in a Worcester shop when a corrosive substance was “thrown or sprayed” over him, according to West Mercia Police.

He was treated in hospital for burns to his face and one arm before being released on Sunday afternoon.

Do you recognise these men? We'd like to speak to them after a 3-year-old was injured in a suspected acid attack in Worcester. @CSuptMarkTravis said: "The incident will shock the community. We're carrying out an enquiries to identify those responsible."https://t.co/GfnQAhaIFp pic.twitter.com/CgxvOvekFX — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) July 22, 2018

Police said the long-term implications of his injuries are “uncertain”.

Officers have appealed for information about three men seen in images in the shop at the time of the attack.

A 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

Worcester City Council leader Marc Bayliss described the attack as “absolutely pure evil”.

Worcester MP Robin Walker said the attack was “horrific”, and that the “shock will be universal”.

The incident occurred at around 2.15pm on Saturday in the Home Bargains store on the Shrub Hill Retail Park in Tallow Hill.