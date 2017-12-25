Australia coach Darren Lehmann has confirmed he will leave the post following the Ashes series in England in 2019.

The former Test batsman’s current deal is due to run out in October 2019 and he will not seek to renew that contract.

Lehmann has already guided Australia to regain the Ashes on home soil after taking a 3-0 lead in the current best-of-five series.

Darren Lehmann confirms he won't coach Australia beyond 2019 https://t.co/gdJpiLKyiC — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 25, 2017

Having signed an extension last year to take him through to 2019 he has now said he will not seek to extend a role he has filled since 2013.

When asked if he would look to secure a new deal, Lehmann told Fox Sports: “That will be it. It will be a case of too much time, too much travel.

“For me, I’ve really enjoyed the role and (am) loving it. We’ll just get to that point and work out what we do from there.”

Lehmann is Australia coach in all three formats and will lead his side during the World Cup in England in 2019, followed by the Ashes, before he brings an end to his time at the helm.