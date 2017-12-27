Alastair Cook’s record-breaking double-century kept England in control of the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG.
Cook (244no), with a best of just 37 in his previous 10 innings, resumed on day three with his 32nd Test hundred already in the book – and what followed was remarkable, especially during a ninth-wicket stand of exactly 100 with Stuart Broad (56), as he made up entirely for the fragility of several team-mates.
England’s all-time record runscorer beat Wally Hammond’s previous ground-record 200 for a compatriot, and then surpassed Viv Richards’ best of 209 from any overseas batsman here.
For England, the bottom line of 491 for nine and a first-innings advantage of 164 were riches indeed after their captain Joe Root (61) and others had briefly invited Australia back into the contest.
Morning session
England began the day on 192 for two and were soon celebrating a milestone.
But the England captain again failed to convert his half-century into a ton.
Australia took the new ball and enjoyed immediate success, although replays showed Dawid Malan should have been saved by a thick inside edge.
Former captain Michael Vaughan summed up the mood of England fans after James Vince was dismissed in the same fashion on day two.
Afternoon session
England were still 63 runs behind at lunch and suffered another blow when Jonny Bairstow departed.
Moeen Ali played a skittish innings before falling to Nathan Lyon once again.
Cook continued to wear down the Australia bowlers at the other end and celebrated his 150 like a man determined to pile on the runs.
The England opener had some fortune when Australia captain Steve Smith dropped him for a second time.
Evening session
England had nudged ahead by 33 runs at tea but lost two quick wickets after the interval.
After returning to form with the ball, Broad was in confident mood.
Cook brought up his fifth Test double-century.
Broad helped put on 100 for the ninth wicket before eventually falling for 56.
But James Anderson helped Cook through to stumps as England enjoyed another dominant day at the MCG.
