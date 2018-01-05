Former England spinner Graeme Swann was impressed with the way Mason Crane handled the occasion of his Test debut.

The 20-year-old was given his chance to impress in the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at the SCG, becoming the country’s youngest specialist spinner since Ian Peebles 91 years ago.

The Hampshire leg-spinner, who has previously played Australian first-class cricket, impressed with his control on day two.

Crane beat the bat on several occasions during 17 wicketless overs, leaving Swann to talk up his performance.

“Trust me, when he says he played here before so that helps, nothing prepares you for your Test debut,” Swann told BT Sport.

“In front of 50,000 people, there were not 50,000 people when he played for New South Wales. I thought he coped with it beautifully and it was a very promising start.”

Crane has worked closely with former Australia leg-spinner Stuart MacGill during his time in Australia.

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey was also impressed with his temperament.

Mason Crane, right, bowled 17 wicketless overs at the SCG (Jason O’Brien/PA)

“I saw Stuart MacGill here today and he was as excited as Mason Crane. He was in front-row seats wanting to watch him after really investing in him,” Hussey said.

“I thought he bowled beautifully. For a young 20-year-old, making his Test debut at the SCG, there is a lot of pressure there and his control was excellent.

“You expect from a young leggy that there will be a bit of loose stuff, but there were only a couple of loose balls in that spell.”