MK Dons and manager Robbie Neilson have parted company by mutual consent.

The League One club announced the decision had been made on Saturday evening following a meeting between Neilson and chairman Pete Winkelman.

Neilson’s side lost 2-1 at Northampton on Saturday afternoon. He leaves with the club 21st in the standings.

“Milton Keynes Dons Football Club and Robbie Neilson have parted company by mutual consent,” the club said in a statement on their official website.

“Assistant manager Stevie Crawford and first team coach Neil MacFarlane will also depart the club.”

Neilson, 37, left Hearts in December 2016 to replace Karl Robinson, who also left by mutual consent after six years in charge.

Dons finished 12th in League One under Neilson last season, but Saturday’s defeat to Northampton has left them in the relegation zone, one point from safety.