POLICING for Donald Trump's visit to Oxfordshire and the Royal Wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cost almost £10m it has been revealed.

Thames Valley Police today confirmed the Presidential visit from the United States, including Blenheim, cost £6,000,610.

It also said the Royal Wedding in Windsor in May cost £3,428,650 and in both cases covered costs of staff, officers, accommodation, catering and transport.

The force also revealed today than an application for costs to the Home Office has been approved with a special grant of £7,840,895.

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld said: "This year has been an extremely busy one for Thames Valley Police.

"Whilst I am proud that the forces effective policing response ensured the safety and security of all involved in these events, it was extremely important for me to minimise the impact on local policing.

"I am therefore delighted that the Home Office has provided us with special grant funding to cover the additional costs incurred by Thames Valley Police in policing both of these events."