A variety of stories make the front pages on Sunday, while images from Liverpool’s historic Champions League victory are featured prominently.

The Sunday Times carries an interview with Donald Trump ahead of his state visit to the UK, with the US president calling on Britain to send Nigel Farage to negotiate with Brussels and pursue a no-deal Brexit if concessions cannot be won.

The Sunday Times: Trump: Send in Farage and go for no-deal

The Observer also leads on Mr Trump, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan comparing the language used by the president to that of the “fascists of the 20th century”.

Mr Trump has been told by senior politicians to stay out of British politics during his visit, The Independent says.

Mr Farage makes the front of the Sunday Express, which reports that the Brexit Party leader believes he is on course to win the next general election.

Sunday Express: I will smash system just like Trump

And the Sunday Telegraph leads on the Tory leadership race, reporting that Michael Gove has told Cabinet colleagues he would be prepared to delay Brexit until late 2020 rather than leave without a deal on October 31.

The Sunday Telegraph: "Gove ready to delay Brexit until next year"

The Sun features a photo of the Liverpool team lifting the Champions League trophy, and says 400 million people watched worldwide as Jurgen Klopp’s side triumphed against Tottenham in Madrid.

In other news, the Mail on Sunday carries an interview with security minister Ben Wallace about the growing threats facing the country.

The Mail on Sunday: MI5 spies now face historic assault

And the Sunday Mirror claims comedian Freddie Starr’s funeral is being planned to take place at a theatre.