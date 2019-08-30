A fresh appeal has been launched to trace the killer of the grandson of The Specials’ singer Neville Staple, a year after he was fatally stabbed.

Fidel Glasgow, 21, was attacked during large-scale disorder outside the Club M nightclub in central Coventry on September 1, last year.

He died just a few hours later in hospital.

Despite extensive police inquiries, including the release of CCTV footage on the night and repeated appeals by Mr Glasgow’s family, those responsible have never been caught.

Neville Staple has previously urged people to help police track down his grandson’s killer (Aaron Chown/PA)

Detective Sergeant Ian Comfort, who is leading the West Midlands Police investigation, said: “We are as determined today as we were on the day Fidel died to catch his killer.

“Someone knows who did this to him and I am renewing our appeal for information.

“We have painstakingly worked our way through hours of CCTV footage and we have spoken to a large number of people who were there that night.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our quest for justice for Fidel’s family.”

Earlier this year, 24-year-old Atikou Diallo was jailed for four years for his part in the wider violent disorder which left Mr Glasgow fatally wounded.

Diallo, of no fixed address, was also jailed for 18 months, concurrently, for robbery, after stealing a phone during the fracas.

The judge sentencing Diallo said he had pursued another man, who was also stabbed and left seriously injured that night, “like a dying animal”, punching his victim and stealing his phone.

The appeal comes ahead of a memorial walk arranged by Mr Glasgow’s family and friends, who will be walking from the nightclub to the city’s cathedral in Priory Street, on Sunday, from 12.30pm, West Midlands Police said.

There will then be a service of remembrance.

Organisers have said their message is “a wish for peace among the young people of Coventry and beyond” and a “call for more funding to tackle issues affecting the young on the streets”.

Those taking part in the walk will wear t-shirts printed with one of Mr Glasgow’s own quotes: “One day we’ll be apart, but our hearts will be in touch.”

Earlier this year, The Neville Staple Band released the single Put Away Your Knives to raise awareness about knife crime and the work of charity Victim Support.