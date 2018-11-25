Huddersfield boss David Wagner was full of praise for Aaron Mooy after his match-winning performance against Wolves.

Mooy scored both goals as Huddersfield climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table with a surprise 2-0 victory.

The Australia midfielder found the net in each half as the Terriers were deserved winners at Molineux, where the hosts looked off the pace on their return from the international break.

Wagner was delighted with his team but singled out Mooy for his hard-working display.

“Aaron Mooy is a top class player, he has this calmness on the ball. His decision-making was great,” said Wagner.

“You will rarely find a player with such good technique and vision who is prepared to work so hard for the team. His work for the team is something extraordinary. We are very happy to have him in our team.

“We have had comparable performances from the team this season but we have not got the rewards. Today we got two goals, a clean sheet and have done fantastically well. I’m so happy for them.

“The players showed a lot of bravery to press an opponent such as Wolves so high up the pitch. We were able to minimise their opportunities.”

The victory, only Huddersfield’s second of the season, saw the Terriers climb off the bottom of the table and climb up to 14th spot.

Wagner added: “I am not focused on the table at this stage of the season. The truth is now we have 10 points after 13 games. We have to take everything we can get, but it’s all about points and wins.”

Wolves dominated possession but their usual slick passing game was never really there and they struggled to create chances against a well-organised Huddersfield side who worked hard to shut down the space in midfield.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo pulled no punches in his assessment of his team’s performance after Wolves’ winless run was extended to five Premier League matches, which includes four defeats.

“It was probably one of the worst performances we have had. We have to take a good look, find out why and prepare better,” said the Portuguese.

“It’s a very disappointing result. We played bad, very bad. When you play bad, you lose. Everybody made mistakes. We didn’t have the ball and when we did have it, we lost it. We were not compact.

“A very bad game, but credit to Huddersfield – they pressed well and deserved the win.

“It is very disappointing, the way we conceded and the way we didn’t create. But now we go away and analyse and work. This is how you show your character, bouncing back from these moments.”